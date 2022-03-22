Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 61,509 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.58 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

