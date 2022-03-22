Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,337 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 115,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,984,000. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

