Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of PNQI opened at $165.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.19. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $261.71.

