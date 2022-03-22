Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.85

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.85 and last traded at $78.61, with a volume of 205780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 139,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

