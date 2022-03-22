Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,488,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,060,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.35. 2,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,309. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.80. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.39 and a 52 week high of $61.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

