Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 48 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,173 shares of company stock valued at $176,985,164 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $4.83 on Tuesday, hitting $284.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,564. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $295.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.15. The firm has a market cap of $271.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.