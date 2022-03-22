Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 317 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 478,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,050,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $51.82.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

