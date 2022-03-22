Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 241 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $426.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.92.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

