Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises about 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $15,314,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6,303.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 162,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 620,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 138,231 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 107.6% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 68,698 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $87.25. The stock had a trading volume of 61,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,023. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $77.27 and a 1 year high of $97.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.81.

