Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $302,000 Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,270,000 after purchasing an additional 364,908 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in HealthEquity by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,845,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,509,000 after purchasing an additional 95,456 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,583,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,535,000 after purchasing an additional 130,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,548,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.34. 8,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,489. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -837.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

