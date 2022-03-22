Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,926,000 after buying an additional 887,534 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,317,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,793,000 after acquiring an additional 697,599 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,509,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 643,795 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,154,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,551,000 after acquiring an additional 397,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 323,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 246,200 shares during the last quarter.

VPL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

