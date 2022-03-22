Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.45. 2,313,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,359,781. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

