Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 2,218 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $81.36. 70,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,776. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.79. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

