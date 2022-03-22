Insider Selling: First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Sells 50,772 Shares of Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,772 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$2,132,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,125,362.

G. Clive Newall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, G. Clive Newall sold 43,949 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$1,845,805.26.

TSE:FM traded down C$1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$41.11. 787,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,880. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$42.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

