Insider Selling: BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) COO Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) COO Albert W. Hank sold 2,700 shares of BBQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $41,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBQ traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,212. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 11.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BBQ during the 4th quarter worth about $26,699,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BBQ by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BBQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BBQ by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in BBQ by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

