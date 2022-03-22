Insider Selling: BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) COO Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) COO Albert W. Hank sold 2,700 shares of BBQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $41,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBQ traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,212. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 11.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BBQ during the 4th quarter worth about $26,699,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BBQ by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BBQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BBQ by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in BBQ by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BBQ (Get Rating)
BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
