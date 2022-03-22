Insider Buying: Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CFO Buys 16,677 Shares of Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 16,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,365.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

