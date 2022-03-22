InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells $215,000.00 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of INFU opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $226.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in InfuSystem by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in InfuSystem by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 998,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in InfuSystem by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in InfuSystem by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 724,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,340,000 after buying an additional 440,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the fourth quarter valued at $5,444,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

