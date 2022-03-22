Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) will report sales of $45.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.90 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $56.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $191.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $192.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $200.85 million, with estimates ranging from $193.06 million to $204.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,455,000 after purchasing an additional 139,931 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 495,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.42. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $498.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.