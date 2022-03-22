Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.28.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
TSE:IMO traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$55.83. The company had a trading volume of 361,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,912. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$28.63 and a 1-year high of C$60.51. The firm has a market cap of C$37.36 billion and a PE ratio of 15.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
