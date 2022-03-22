IBM Retirement Fund Has $203,000 Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lyft were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $66.97.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The business’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,410 shares of company stock worth $1,024,887. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

