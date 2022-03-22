HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $850.00 to $700.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HUBS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HubSpot from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $739.04.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $466.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -279.56 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $477.95 and a 200-day moving average of $640.02. HubSpot has a one year low of $378.88 and a one year high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

