HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $850.00 to $700.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HUBS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HubSpot from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $739.04.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $466.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -279.56 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $477.95 and a 200-day moving average of $640.02. HubSpot has a one year low of $378.88 and a one year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.