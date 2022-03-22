Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.47. 37,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,742. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.