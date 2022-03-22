Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hexagon AB (publ) stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 70,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,378. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

