HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.210-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.41 million.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.53. 757,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $84.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -837.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06.

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

