Head-To-Head Contrast: Roblox (RBLX) versus Its Competitors

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) is one of 395 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Roblox to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Roblox and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $1.92 billion -$491.65 million -42.77 Roblox Competitors $1.79 billion $299.23 million 5.77

Roblox has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Roblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Roblox and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 1 3 10 0 2.64 Roblox Competitors 2680 13257 24417 667 2.56

Roblox currently has a consensus target price of $82.77, indicating a potential upside of 77.54%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 42.11%. Given Roblox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Roblox is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Roblox and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox -25.62% -84.32% -14.33% Roblox Competitors -125.96% -63.77% -6.34%

Summary

Roblox peers beat Roblox on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

