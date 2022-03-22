Head-To-Head Analysis: Crimson Wine Group (CWGL) versus The Competition

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Crimson Wine Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crimson Wine Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $68.92 million $3.16 million 43.33 Crimson Wine Group Competitors $11.96 billion $2.00 billion -21.80

Crimson Wine Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group. Crimson Wine Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Crimson Wine Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Crimson Wine Group Competitors 275 1274 1446 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 104.31%. Given Crimson Wine Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crimson Wine Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 6.09% 0.59% 0.51% Crimson Wine Group Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, CA.

