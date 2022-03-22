H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Director Gary W. Bagley Sells 12,500 Shares

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.10. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 8.91%. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. CWM LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HEES. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

