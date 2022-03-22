Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,514.44 ($19.94).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.31) to GBX 1,205 ($15.86) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.38) to GBX 1,250 ($16.46) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($21.72) to GBX 1,530 ($20.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,840 ($24.22) to GBX 1,765 ($23.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of HL traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,048 ($13.80). 926,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 961.15 ($12.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,778 ($23.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of £4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,223.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

In other news, insider Amy Stirling acquired 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($14.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($32,718.51).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.