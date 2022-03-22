Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.28).

HBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

LON HBR traded up GBX 13.44 ($0.18) on Thursday, hitting GBX 449.84 ($5.92). 5,234,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,157. The company has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 49.59. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 284 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 454 ($5.98). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 376.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 373.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Harbour Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

