Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Greif were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GEF shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

NYSE:GEF opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

