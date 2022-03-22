Grainger (LON:GRI) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.87) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.71).

Shares of GRI stock opened at GBX 291.98 ($3.84) on Monday. Grainger has a 12 month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.48). The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 291.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 304.84. The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.82), for a total value of £717,758.70 ($944,916.67).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

