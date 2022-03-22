Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRAB shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Grab stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,164,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,839,939. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $8,150,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

