Golden Green Inc. Takes Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GXO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $93,151,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.33. 4,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.20. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

