Golden Green Inc. Makes New Investment in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 71.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRBK shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRBK traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $22.46. 1,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.55. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

