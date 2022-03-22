Golden Green Inc. Has $503,000 Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Golden Green Inc. reduced its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 49.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.56.

OLED traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.52. 4,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,140. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.94. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.21 and a fifty-two week high of $246.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Universal Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.