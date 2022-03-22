Golden Green Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AHT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of AHT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 791,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,425. The company has a market capitalization of $308.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($16.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

