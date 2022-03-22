Golden Green Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.5% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. 1,517,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,801,125. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $355.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.