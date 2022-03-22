GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Christian Marcoux Buys 600 Shares of Stock

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christian Marcoux purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$55.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,120.

TSE:GDI opened at C$54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$43.75 and a 1-year high of C$60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.76.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDI. Cormark increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.17.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.