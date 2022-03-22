GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in GATX were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in GATX by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,525,000 after buying an additional 128,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in GATX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,640,000 after buying an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in GATX by 500.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after buying an additional 86,478 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in GATX by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 68,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $4,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other GATX news, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 12,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $1,460,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $2,697,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,931 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.

Shares of GATX opened at $124.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.87. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $126.10.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

