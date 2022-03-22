GamerCoin Price Hits $0.0529 on Exchanges (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $21.36 million and approximately $688,675.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.02 or 0.07028582 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,618.97 or 0.99916278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00042521 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 838,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 403,905,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

