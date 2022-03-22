GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of GAMCO Investors worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors during the third quarter worth about $546,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in GAMCO Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 1,869.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GBL traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.98. 23,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,683. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $566.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.57. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 84.90% and a net margin of 24.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is 5.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of GAMCO Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

