Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant Sells 1,500 Shares

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $11,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, John Valliant sold 900 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $6,759.00.

On Monday, March 7th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $21,669.00.

On Friday, March 4th, John Valliant sold 8,400 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $61,488.00.

On Monday, February 28th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $22,940.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, John Valliant sold 2,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $18,525.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $32,185.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $13,566.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00.

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -1.74.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUSN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,070,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

