Fundamental Research Increases Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (CNSX:RCLF) Price Target to $0.34

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (CNSX:RCLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Fundamental Research to $0.34 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (Get Rating)
Rockcliff Metals Corporation operates as a resource development and exploration company and near-term copper-zinc producer in Canada. It holds interests in various advance stage, copper and zinc dominant volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba. The company holds a 49% interest in its flagship project, the Talbot property.
