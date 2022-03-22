FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth $270,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $33.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60.

