Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 958.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 958.13 ($12.61).

Several research firms have weighed in on FRES. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.48) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.57) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.32) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.22) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Fresnillo stock traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 720 ($9.48). The company had a trading volume of 345,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,291. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 719.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 816.39. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610.60 ($8.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 997.60 ($13.13).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

