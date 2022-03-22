Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992,389 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,171 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $83,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $2,973,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of FCX opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.