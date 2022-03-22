Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992,389 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,171 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $83,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $2,973,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.
In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Freeport-McMoRan Profile (Get Rating)
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.
