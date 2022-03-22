Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.64.

FVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$5.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$3.77 and a 1-year high of C$9.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

