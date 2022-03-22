Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings. Formula One Group posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Formula One Group.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $61.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.19. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,997,000 after buying an additional 343,061 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

