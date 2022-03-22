Fluity Price Hits $0.0037 (FLTY)

Fluity (FLTY) traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Fluity has a market cap of $154,893.79 and approximately $3,066.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fluity has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fluity coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00046908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.69 or 0.07041332 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,468.79 or 0.99989298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00042632 BTC.

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,327,270 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

