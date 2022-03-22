Flamingo Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $66.87 million and $11.16 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.33 or 0.07036337 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,572.63 or 1.00007426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00042645 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

